Real Madrid approach ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea after Thibaut Courtois ruled out through injury

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea left United in July following 12 years at the club after failing to agree terms on a new contract. The Spain international, who made 545 appearances and kept 190 clean sheets for the Red Devils, has been succeeded between the sticks at Old Trafford by Andre Onana, who joined from Inter for £48 million ($62m). Sky Sports claims Real Madrid have made contact with the 32-year-old after first-choice stopper Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The report adds the Spanish giants are also keeping tabs on Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is said to be the subject of an offer from Bayern Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgium international's injury leaves Madrid with Andriy Lunin, 24, as Carlo Ancelotti's only available goalkeeper, just two days before Madrid's 2023-24 La Liga campaign begins. He has played just 17 times for the Spanish side and his relative lack of experience may have led them to look in the transfer market for a new stopper.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Courtois, 31, has been a standout performer for Madrid since signing from Chelsea in 2018. He has played 230 times for them since then and his absence will be felt by Ancelotti's team. It remains to be seen if they will sign a keeper before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid begin their season against Athletic Club on Saturday, August 12. De Gea has been looking for a new club for a month now but is yet to sign with any suitors.