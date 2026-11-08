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Valencia CF v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Jose Mourinho sends blunt message to national team coaches as Real Madrid stars face 'extreme fatigue'

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Jose Mourinho has expressed his concerns over player fatigue as Real Madrid head into the international break following a comfortable victory against Valencia. The Portuguese tactician admitted he hopes national team coaches, including his friend Carlo Ancelotti, will protect his exhausted stars from overexertion.

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Mourinho concerned by international break

Mourinho addressed the media with a clear warning regarding player welfare after Madrid secured a commanding 3-0 victory against Valenciaat Mestalla. The Portuguese manager used his post-match press conference to highlight the physical toll the current schedule is taking on his squad.

With domestic football pausing, several Los Blancos stars are now set to travel across the globe to represent their respective countries. This immediate transition from club to international duty has left Mourinho worrying heavily about the physical condition of his key players.

Demands on national team coaches

Mourinho acknowledged the difficult balance between club and country commitments. He admitted he would likely prioritise his own needs if he ever stepped into international management, but he stressed the importance of protecting players from unnecessary injuries.

"I won’t talk because I don’t know if one day I’ll be a national team coach, but I have the feeling that if I ever do it, I’ll be very demanding with the clubs," Mourinho explained on the club's official website. "I’ll think about myself and my team. That’s the feeling. They owe it to the players to be professional when it comes to helping them recover. Let’s hope we’re lucky."

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A message for Carlo Ancelotti

The Madrid boss specifically mentioned his close relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, who will be managing Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Endrick. Mourinho hopes his former counterpart will manage their minutes carefully across the upcoming break.

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"That’s why I don’t feel like calling anyone, even my friend Carlo," Mourinho said. "But, in Carlo’s case, just look at who’s going with Carlo: Vinícius, who must play; Endrick, and if Carlo plays him, I’ll be grateful. It’s not Carlo's side that worries me, but I don’t think they enjoy it either if a player gets injured from overexertion."

Madrid stars face recovery

A significant portion of the Madrid squad will now link up with their national teams for a gruelling set of fixtures. Mourinho believes his players will spend the early part of the week simply trying to shake off their domestic exertions.

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Furthermore, Los Blancos will be desperately hoping their key men return to the Spanish capital without any fresh injury concerns. Mourinho's squad will need to be fully fit as they prepare to resume their domestic campaign following the brief hiatus.

Written byYosua Arya

News Writer

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.

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