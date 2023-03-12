The Spanish champions have issued a statement confirming they will be involved in the 'Negreira Case' after seeing Barcelona accused of corruption.

Barcelona facing corruption accusations

Investigation found Catalans paid former referee chief

Real Madrid will take part in legal process

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid have held a board meeting after seeing rivals Barcelona denounced by prosecutors following an investigation which revealed the club had made payments to the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira. Los Blancos have now issued a statement revealing their stance after discussions between president Florentino Perez and the club's board of directors.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, at its meeting held today, learned of the serious accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor's Office against FC Barcelona, ​​two of its presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and the former directors Albert Soler and Óscar Grau, on the basis of potential crimes, among others, of corruption in the sports field, within the framework of the relations established by said club with the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira," read a club statement.

"Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the facts and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defense of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the procedure as soon as the judge opens it to the parties harmed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded defiantly to the accusations and has accused detractors of trying to tarnish the club's history. However, prosecutors will now pursue legal action against the Catalans and the club could face sanctions if found guilty.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona and Real Madrid are due to meet in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Sunday, March 19.