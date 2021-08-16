Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois signs new five-year contract at Santiago Bernabeu
Getty
Thibaut Courtois has signed a new five-year contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2026.
Courtois joined Madrid from Chelsea in summer 2018 for £31.5 million, having previously spent three years on loan with their city rivals Atletico.
He helped them to win the Liga title in the 2019-20 campaign, so far his only major trophy at Santiago Bernabeu.
Editors' Picks
- Oshoala, Banda, huge salaries and record-fees: Inside the Chinese Women's Super League
- Get Kane done! Man City show why Guardiola desperately needs Tottenham's striker
- Liverpool must give Salah everything he wants in his new Reds contract
- Man Utd masterclass: Pogba & Fernandes tear Leeds to shreds to get Old Trafford bouncing again
More follows.