RB Leipzig 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Adams effort sensationally secures semi-final berth

Tyler Adams' late strike sent RB Leipzig through to the semi-finals of the Champions League at Atletico Madrid's expense.

snatched a late 2-1 victory against thanks to Tyler Adams' deflected strike, booking a semi-final date with .

Leipzig, shorn of top scorer Timo Werner following his move to , stunned Atletico in another dramatic finish in Lisbon after Joao Felix had pulled the LaLiga giants back into the tie.

Julian Nagelsmann's side matched experienced European campaigners Atletico stride for stride but looked to have lost their momentum when substitute Joao Felix cancelled out Dani Olmo's opener.

More teams

However, Adams – with the aid of a stray Stefan Savic foot – hit his first Leipzig goal to remarkably reach the last four and a meeting with PSG.