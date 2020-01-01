'Excited' Rashford says he is fit and ready for Man Utd's Premier League return following back injury

The England striker has been out of action since January but is now ready to help the Red Devils' push for Champions League qualification

Marcus Rashford says he is fit and raring to go as prepare for the return of the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side return to action with a trip to on June 19, their first competitive game since their 5-0 Europa League win over LASK on March 12.

Rashford has missed their last 13 games with a back injury which at one point had looked likely to end his season.

Now, however, the coronavirus-enforced break has allowed him to work his way back to full fitness.

“I have been training now for two or three weeks,” Rashford told cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a live chat for Sony Sports .

“It is important to get the fitness levels back up. You want to feel good again going into the game. I am definitely at that stage.

“I am just excited for the games to start again. It is a little disappointing that there will be no fans but they can watch it on TV and I hope they start enjoying the sport again.

“Football is a game that puts smiles on people’s faces. That’s what makes the game so great.”

Following United’s game against Tottenham and former boss Jose Mourinho, they look forward to fixtures with , Norwich and .

Meanwhile, Rashford has been making headlines of his own in recent weeks for his superlative charity work during the coronavirus crisis.

The 22-year-old has been working closely with charity FareShare to provide meals for vulnerable people during lockdown, and recently announced they had hit their target of providing three million meals across the UK, weeks before their target deadline.

Guys, I have AMAZING news!! 😬😬😬 We had a goal that by end of June @fareshareuk would be able to supply 3million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

“Before the lockdown, me and my family were speaking about how this situation can affect certain people,” Rashford explained.

“We came to the conclusion that some families and kids will be in vulnerable positions because their parents have lost their jobs so we knew their families will be affected and we decided to help.

“We just have to try and help people in different situations. That’s actually how the conversation came about.

“Me and my team started researching and learning more about the situation. The best way possible is to help.”