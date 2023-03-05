Raphael Varane passes late fitness test! Man Utd defender shakes off injury concern to start in huge Liverpool clash

Peter McVitie
|
Raphael Varane Manchester United 2022-23Getty
R. VaraneManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Manchester UnitedLiverpool

Raphael Varane passed a late fitness test to make the Manchester United starting XI for the match against Liverpool on Sunday.

  • Defender struggled with leg problem
  • Passed late fitness test
  • Cleared to start against Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back had been struggling with a leg issue in the build up to the headline clash, but he was assessed before the trip to Anfield and declared fit to feature against United's rivals.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live in the UK on Sky Sports!

Watch Liverpool vs Man Utd live in the US on Sling TV!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France star's fitness means coach Erik ten Hag was able to call on his regular centre-back pairing, with Lisandro Martinez also available to feature. Varane has been a vital figure for United this season, playing 17 times in the Premier League.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Raphael Varane Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Raphael VaraneGettyRaphael Varane Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? United hope to make it five wins in a row in all competitions when they meet Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield on Sunday.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

29007 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

  • 12%Yes
  • 88%No
29007 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks