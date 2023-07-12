Raphael Varane wears special Manchester United shirt in pre-season friendly against Leeds in tribute to clubs' late former defender Gordon McQueen

Manchester United and Leeds United paid a poignant tribute to former great Gordon McQueen ahead of their friendly match in Oslo on Wednesday.

The two clubs set rivalry aside to pay their respects to the fearsome centre-back who represented both clubs during his stellar career. The two sets of players lined up for a minute's applause in memory of the Scotland international led by captains Raphael Varane and Liam Cooper, with both wearing special shirts featuring 'McQueen 5' on the back.

Tributes poured in from the football world, including McQueen's daughter Hayley, a Sky Sports presenter, after he died at the age of 70 last month as a result of complications with dementia.

McQueen won the league with Leeds in 1974 before moving to their arch-rivals United for a then British-record fee of £500,000 ($650,000) four years later. He also won 30 caps for Scotland.

Getty

Getty Images

On the field there was a debut for Mason Mount as the two sides faced off in front of a packed Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.