Rangnick: I didn't know Man Utd & Leeds had a rivalry until a week ago

Ralf Rangnick has conceded that he "didn’t know until a week ago" that Manchester United and Leeds have "one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League".

United will travel to Elland Road for a Pennines derby clash on Sunday that could have a huge bearing on this season's top-four race.

The Red Devils have enjoyed many memorable battles with Leeds down the years, and the off-field friction between the club's fanbases always brings extra spice to the fixture, but Rangnick has only just been made aware of its significance.

What's been said?

Asked if he is ready for his first United vs Leeds touchline experience, the interim boss told the official club website: “Well I’m prepared yes, but it’s not so important if I’m prepared, it is more important that the players are.

"I’m sure they are. We have a high level of experience in the team, and it won’t be the first time that they have a sold-out stadium against a team where the supporters don’t like us that much.

"I didn’t know until a week ago that this is one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, I thought it would rather be Liverpool or Manchester City, but that doesn’t matter.

"For us, it is an important game for both teams, Leeds need points in the relegation battle, and we need points in the race for the fourth place."

Rangnick on rotation

United head into the clash with Leeds full of fresh confidence after a 2-0 home win over Brighton, which saw them move back into the final Champions League spot.

Rangnick's men play Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of that competition on Wednesday, three days before Watford are due to arrive at Old Trafford, and the German boss has confirmed that he could tinker with his team to cope with the quick turnaround between matches.

“Possibly, yes," he said when quizzed on whether he will rotate the squad. "Maybe for Wednesday or Saturday but not so much physically for Sunday’s game because the last game was on Tuesday, so five days between Tuesday and Sunday... I don’t think that it will be necessary to rest some players for the Leeds game.

"What we will do, we will try to play the best possible team to win the game at Leeds, and then again we'll do the same for the game against Atletico on Wednesday."

