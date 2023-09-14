How to catch the Rangers live in action this season

Since the turn of the century, few teams have helped lock out the competition in the national top flight of a soccer league like Rangers. Alongside bitter rivals Celtic, the Glasgow-based club have been one of the dominant forces within their country, with a litany of trophies and triumphs speaking to their success over multiple generations.

Formed back in 1872, and with a record 55 Scottish Premiership titles to their name in one guise or another, the Teddy Bears are among the most successful teams in the history of the game, with their haul of silverware rivalled by only a few other sides.

Locked in a permanent battle of wills with their cross-city adversaries - the Old Firm derby - Rangers tickets can be hard to come by sometimes, so how can you get your hands on a seat to see them in action? GOAL walks you through how to get tickets to see Rangers and how much they'll cost you this season.

Upcoming Rangers tickets for sale and prices

With the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign underway, supporters have no shortage of games to choose from as they look to see the Teddy Bears in action. Here, you can find Rangers' upcoming home league fixtures, alongside the average ticket costs at the time of publication.

Rangers upcoming home fixtures

Date Fixture Price September 3, 2023 Celtic £30.00+ September 23, 2023 Motherwell £30.00+ September 30, 2023 Aberdeen £30.00+ October 21, 2023 Hibernian £30.00+ October 28, 2023 Hearts £30.00+ November 4, 2023 St. Johnstone £30.00+

Rangers at Ibrox Stadium

Fans headed to Glasgow to see Rangers in action this term will take their place in one of the most historic grounds in British football, in the stands of Ibrox Stadium. Built to replace their previous home at Ibrox Park, the ground first opened in 1899 and can hold 50,817 supporters.

The ground has seen its share of triumph and tragedy over the decades, with two separate stadium disasters - once in 1902 and another in 1971 - leading to dramatic alterations to the original structure. It was most recently redeveloped in 1997 and has since played host to multiple successes for the club.

Ibrox has also become a popular stop for international touring artists, with Bon Jovi and Harry Styles among those to have played at the venue over the years, while it also hosted rugby sevens at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where South Africa triumphed as victors.

Rangers tickets and prices

With Rangers' position as one of the two dominant clubs within Scottish football key to their global appeal, the club - alongside Celtic - remain a popular team for both local and international supporters, often commanding sell-out figures for even just routine matches against lower-league opposition, or in knockout cup competition.

However, there are still multiple ticketing options for Rangers games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality options. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website, while fans can also look at secondary resale sites like StubHub for further options.

Rangers season tickets

With the season already underway for Rangers, fans hoping to pick up a season ticket for the 2023-24 campaign will be disappointed, with campaign-long passes no longer available. Furthermore, pent-up demand means new fans looking to get their hands on one in the future may face a long wait.

The best option is to pick up a MyGers membership and enter your name onto the club's waiting list for future season tickets, allowing you to stay informed as and when they may become available for future campaigns at Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers matchday tickets

Beyond season tickets, there are a variety of options to choose from for Rangers fans looking for a seat on a single-game basis in the Scottish Premiership. Tickets typically retail from around the £30 mark for adults and can rise higher than that figure, with factors such as seat location, fixture date and opponent all playing a part in costs.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Rangers tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. Those looking to attend may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub as the cheapest way to secure their seat.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Important considerations for buying Rangers tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

The club's official ticket portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Rangers tickets. When you make a purchase directly through the team's website, you can be guaranteed you are choosing an authentic option.

High demand for fixtures means many games will sell out well in advance, taking supporters onto the secondary resale market. Several sites that trade in second-hand tickets will not offer the same level of consumer protection as others.

Ensure you have read the terms and conditions on any secondary resale website before purchasing. If you are the victim of touts or scalpers, you may not be able to get your money back.

Can I buy Rangers tickets without a membership?

Fans do not necessarily need a membership to purchase tickets for Rangers fixtures; however, it will offer holders significant perks and priority booking windows when securing a seat ahead of those who do not hold membership.

The club's scheme is called MyGers and will cost £50.00 for adults and £25.00 for young adults and juniors.

Rangers hospitality tickets and packages

With a rich history that has kept them at the top of the domestic game, it is not too surprising that Rangers have the hospitality options to match. At Ibrox, guests can choose from a plethora of packages, including private boxes and exclusive lounge experiences, all detailed below:

Thornton Suite - Enjoy a canape reception in the heart of the Bill Struth Main Stand, followed by a four-course fine dining option with champagne.

- Enjoy a canape reception in the heart of the Bill Struth Main Stand, followed by a four-course fine dining option with champagne. Club Deck Boxes - Take in a game at Ibrox in the privacy of your own intimate surroundings, with a four-course fine dining option and a post-match bar.

- Take in a game at Ibrox in the privacy of your own intimate surroundings, with a four-course fine dining option and a post-match bar. Club Cooper - Named for the legendary Davie Cooper, enjoy a three-course meal in collar-and-tie before taking your place in the Bill Struth Main Stand.

- Named for the legendary Davie Cooper, enjoy a three-course meal in collar-and-tie before taking your place in the Bill Struth Main Stand. Club Europe - Dig into a hot-and-cold buffet and complimentary bar, before taking your place amid executive match seating for the game ahead.

- Dig into a hot-and-cold buffet and complimentary bar, before taking your place amid executive match seating for the game ahead. Ibrox Suite - Chat with a Rangers legend as you tuck into a three-course meal served carvery style ahead of your game of choice.

- Chat with a Rangers legend as you tuck into a three-course meal served carvery style ahead of your game of choice. Blue Sky Lounge - The newest hospitality option at Ibrox, enjoy bowl food and half-time refreshments with panoramic viewpoints of all the action at Ibrox.

FAQs

Where can I stay around Ibrox Stadium?

Several hotels for visitors to stay around Ibrox and the wider Glasgow metropolitan area exist.

The interactive map below shows what is available within close proximity to the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

How can I buy Rangers season tickets?

Right now, fans cannot purchase season tickets for Rangers' ongoing 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign. Supporters can buy a MyGers membership and sign up for further announcements surrounding future seasons.

How can I buy Rangers away tickets?

You can buy tickets to see Rangers away from home through either the club's official ticket portal, the official ticket portal of their opponent or through secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Customers should be aware that demand will likely outstrip allocation and some clubs will have systems in place to ensure opposition fans cannot be integrated among home fans to reduce potential disorder.

How do I buy cheap Rangers tickets?

The easiest way to get cheap Rangers tickets is to buy them directly through the club's official ticket portal. Additionally, fans can consider options available at secondary resale sites like StubHub if they are sold out already.