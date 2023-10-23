Short paternity leave! Aaron Ramsdale returns to Arsenal training after missing Chelsea clash for birth of baby son

Aaron Ramsdale resumed training on Monday morning in preparation for Arsenal's match against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Ramsdale missed Chelsea clash due to son's birth

Returns to training for Arsenal

Likely to be named in squad for Sevilla clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The England goalkeeper missed Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday due to the birth of their first son on Friday with wife Georgina. Ramsdale did, however, participate in Monday morning's training with Arsenal scheduled to announce their travelling squad for the Sevilla match, following the session.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After losing his spot as the Gunners' starting goalkeeper last month, the 25-year-old is now competing with David Raya for the position. Since Raya's debut against Everton on September 17, Ramsdale has only made one appearance, which came against Brentford in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Ramsdale kept a clean sheet as Arsenal defeated Brentford 1-0. Recently, Raya has struggled and Ramsdale could very well have a shot at making it back into the side.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners will take on Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 24 as they look to return to winning ways in Europe.