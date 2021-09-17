'Turin is still in his heart' - Raiola claims Pogba could make sensational Juventus return

The Manchester United star was a leading figure for the Old Lady between 2012 and 2016

Mino Raiola has claimed his client Paul Pogba could make a sensational return to Juventus in the summer.

Pogba's contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season and the star midfielder has yet to agree terms on a new deal.

His agent said that he could return to Juve, where he starred between 2012 and 2016.

What was said?

“Paul Pogba is out of contract in June, so we’ll talk with Manchester and we’ll see what happens," Raiola told Rai Sport. "Turin is still in his heart. There’s a chance that Pogba will return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus.”

Pogba to leave Man Utd?

Pogba's agent has tipped his client to leave Old Trafford on several occasions, most notably in December 2020, when he said: "It’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

Raiola continued: "Paul is unhappy with Man Utd as he is no longer able to express himself in the way that he would like and as he is expected to. Paul needs a new team, a change of air."

Pogba's record-setting start to 2021-22

The France international has been in fine form to begin the current campaign, notching an impressive seven assists in United's first four league matches. That tally is the most any player has registered in the first four games of a Premier League season.

