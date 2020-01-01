Raiola: FIFA is like a communist dictator

The agent has declared his stance on the governing body's controversial leadership and believes alternative action is essential

Super-agent Mino Raiola has described FIFA and their actions as "ridiculous" as the president of the Football Agents Forum (FAF) launched an attack on football's governing body on Monday.

Speaking from , the Italian stated that he and his fellow agents are looking for fairer and clearer rules from the association.

He explained that organisation pick and chose their decisions, outlining that a different course of action is necessary.

"This (FIFA) is like a communist dictator who tells people what they have to do at all times," he said.

"The people have already realised what it is. The opposition is frontal and transparent. We are working with the Swiss association because we want to fight it from here, from Switzerland, where FIFA is.

"We are looking for a more transparent world of work and if FIFA wants to, perfect. It has to clear the table, declare our rights and we would start talking. FIFA just says they decide. It's ridiculous."

Support from other agents against the organisation shows a strong case for alternative action.

Raiola indicates that the FAF have had enough, believing that the only way to move forward is without FIFA.

"The agents maintain that a change is necessary, a different line of action," he continued.

"Football needs a second system. FIFA today wants to be everything: the government, the commercial part, the legal part... and that is impossible.

"We know how to regulate alone. Why do you have to take part of our money? In Europe we organise with clubs and there is no problem. Why do I have to go through FIFA if I understand with UEFA? Of course it is a power game. That's why we said 'enough'. "

Representing some of the most influential players in world football including Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, the 52-year-old has stated that the representatives do not require FIFA and their decisions anymore.

"We are not going to argue with FIFA anymore. We will only do so when they withdraw their proposals. In any case, we will fight to create a second system, far from that of FIFA.

"In Europe we can have our own organisation for transfers, for players and agents. We don't need FIFA.

"It is not possible that FIFA, an organisation with many corruption problems, is the one that fixes us. They have to solve their problems."