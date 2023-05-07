Rachel Daly makes history! England star joins Vivianne Miedema and Guro Reiten in exclusive Women's Super League club after stellar display for Aston Villa

England star Rachel Daly joined an exclusive club after being directly involved in five goals as Aston Villa beat Reading in the Women's Super League.

Daly involved in five goals vs Reading

Only third player to achieve that feat in the WSL

Others are Miedema (twice) and Reiten

WHAT HAPPENED? Daly scored a hat-trick and assisted two more goals as Villa ran out 5-0 winners away at the struggling Royals, making her just the third player in WSL history to be directly involved in five goals or more in a single game. It's a feat previously accomplished by Chelsea forward Guro Reiten and also by Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema, with the latter achieving it twice in her career.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Euro 2022 winner's treble also took her level with Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw at the top of the goal-scoring charts. The pair have both scored 18 times this season and will battle it out for the Golden Boot in their final two league outings.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Golden Boot race will come to its climax this month. Daly's final two league fixtures of the season will come against a now-safe Liverpool, who beat Man City on Sunday, and title-chasing Arsenal. Shaw, meanwhile, comes up against Manchester United and then Everton.