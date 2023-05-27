Rachel Daly is on fire! England star levels Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema's Women's Super League goal-scoring record in Aston Villa's final game of the season

England star Rachel Daly equalled Vivianne Miedema's record for goals in a Women's Super League season with her strike for Aston Villa on Saturday.

Daly scores her 22nd goal of WSL season

Equals the record for most in a single campaign

That was set by Arsenal's Miedema in 2017-18

WHAT HAPPENED? Daly opened the scoring for Villa against Arsenal on the final day of the 2022-23 WSL campaign - her 22nd goal in 22 league games this season. It equalled the record set by Miedema for the Gunners in the 2018-19 campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old's performances this season have been outstanding, with her picking up the Barclays Player of the Season award as well as the Golden Boot.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That form could well see Daly force her way into England's starting XI for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with Sarina Wiegman surely to have been given food for thought.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DALY? The forward will now get to enjoy a well-deserved break before focusing on taking her incredible form into the World Cup this summer, whether that's as a starter or a substitute.