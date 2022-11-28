Quiz! Which players have made the most World Cup appearances for Brazil?

The GOAL Post is back with another tournament tester as we look back on the Selecao's all-time greats.

Brazil are the most successful side in World Cup history with five triumphs to their name, but can you name their record appearance holders in the competition?

We are giving you ten minutes to complete the 12-man list, which includes some of the greatest players in the history of the game - so there isn't too much of an excuse for a low score!

The first answer will set the tone, as few players have made a greater impact for the Selecao during their illustrious history...