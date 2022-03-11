Jadon Sancho has cited Christian Pulisic as "almost a role model" for the Manchester United winger's decision to throw caution to the wind and move to Borussia Dortmund as a youngster.

The England international joined the Red Devils from the Bundesliga giants last year, having previously spent four years in Germany following a move as a teenager from Manchester City.

Now, Sancho has revealed that he was inspired in part by the actions and attitude of Chelsea star Pulisic, then at Dortmund himself, and how that helped convince him to make the leap.

What has been said?

"The club tried very hard for me," Sancho told Sky Sports Germany when reflecting on his move. "Then I saw who else was playing in Dortmund. For example Christian Pulisic, who was only 19 at the time - he was almost a role model for me.

"I saw him and thought to myself - that could be me too. Luckily, Dortmund gave me this chance and I think I did the job.

"I wouldn't say that I started a trend like many say. But perhaps other young players from England have since then had more confidence in choosing the club where they want to play."

Sancho 'self-critical' over United start

It has been a slow start to life at Old Trafford for the 21-year-old since his arrival back in the Premier League, however, and he admits that it has taken time to adapt amid a squad plagued by poor form and uncertainty.

"I'd met Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with the national team," Sancho reflected on his arrival. "They always said [to] come to United.

"I'm very self-critical. It certainly hasn't been my best season, but I've learned a lot. A new league, new team-mates. I would say that I'm only now really starting to break free. I feel more and more comfortable and happy."

