Pulisic benched by Chelsea once again for Leicester clash as USMNT star eases back from injury

Christian Pulisic's comeback continues as the U.S. men's national team star was named to the Chelsea bench for a second straight game.

Pulisic benched again

USMNT star recently returned from injury

Faces tough fight to get back into starting XI

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic is among the substitutes for Chelsea's match against Leicester, having made his return from a two-month injury layoff by coming off the bench in the Blues' Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund midweek. Chelsea boss Graham Potter has gone with an attacking trio of Joao Felix, Kai Havertz and Mykhailo Mudryk, with Pulisic a potential option as a substitute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic faces a massive fight to get back into Chelsea's starting XI, with Potter having a wealth of options in the attacking positions. In addition to the above trio, Chelsea have Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nono Madueke and David Datro Fofana among options for spots in that front three.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues, who sit 10th in the Premier League entering their match, will face Everton next weekend in their final match before the international break.

