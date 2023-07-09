'A fantastic player' - Christian Pulisic backed to 'do well' at AC Milan as Thiago Silva reacts to Chelsea team-mate's imminent transfer to San Siro

Thiago Silva says that Christian Pulisic will "certainly do well" at AC Milan as his Chelsea team-mate closes in on a permanent move to San Siro.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Thiago Silva has shared his thoughts on the transfer activities involving his Chelsea team-mates, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - the latter of whom joined the Rossoneri in June. Pulisic's move to Milan is on the brink of completion, and Silva has referred to him as a "good boy" and a "fantastic player." Acknowledging Pulisic's limited playing time at Chelsea last year, Silva has expressed his belief that the USMNT forward will flourish in Italy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a good boy and a fantastic player," Silva said while attending the British Grand Prix on Sunday. "Last year he didn't have a great chance to play with us. I don't know if he will go to Milan one hundred per cent, but if he were to go he would certainly do well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's move to Milan should definitely aid the Rossoneri as they look to get back to the top of Italian football. Having seen their title defence falter last season, Milan are expected to go all out in the upcoming season. Pulisic has spent the last four years of his career at Chelsea, scoring 26 goals in 145 games across all competitions and landing a Champions League winners' medal.

WHAT NEXT?: Pulisic's imminent transfer to AC Milan indicates an exciting new chapter in his career. If the move materializes, Pulisic will be expected to make an immediate impact on domestic and European stages for the Rossoneri.