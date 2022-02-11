Watch: Puig signs pig in bizarre Barcelona autograph session

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The young midfielder was unfazed by the unusual request from a fan

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signed a pig that was wearing a Spanish national team jersey in a video that emerged on social media on Thursday.

The 22-year-old appeared unfazed by the fan request, which he complied with through his car window.

Puig, often used off the bench, is part of a youth movement at Barcelona that has changed the shape of their midfield this year.

