PSV director Brands admits Netherlands World Cup star Gakpo could be sold in January amid transfer links

PSV director of football Marcel Brands has admitted that Cody Gakpo could be sold in January, but only for a club-record fee.

WHAT HAPPENED? Demand for the 23-year-old winger is expected to increase after his starring role for Netherlands at the World Cup. Despite Brands insisting in November that Gakpo would not be sold in January, he says a move could materialise if the right club and a 'big-money' bid come along.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to be realistic. If you talk about Cody Gakpo and the price tag attached to him, there may be 10 to 12 clubs in Europe that can afford him," said Brands on the PSV supporters' club talk show Eeuwig Trouw. "Amounts have not been discussed, but if the right club comes that Cody would like to go. Those agreements were already made before I came. It must be a record transfer for PSV anyway. Then you know in which direction it should go."

He added: "In the media it seems like all the clubs are lining up, but the reality is that we don't know anything about interest or anything yet. It's quiet. I've spoken to Cody, he's going on vacation for 10 days. If something is at play, it is perhaps known to Cody or his management, but not to us yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo has been in spectacular form this season. He is the Eredivisie's top scorer with nine goals from 14 matches and is also top of the league's assist chart with 12. The PSV academy product went on to net three more times at the World Cup to help his side reach the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? After his holiday, the attacker will return to Eredivisie action with PSV when the campaign resumes on January 7.