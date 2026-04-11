PSV appears set to avoid re-signing the player who made 141 appearances for the club

PSV has decided not to pursue Érick Gutiérrez’s unsolicited approach for the time being, according to journalist Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad.

The 30-year-old Chivas midfielder had eagerly offered his services to the Eindhoven club last week, but he is currently omitted from the Mexican side’s matchday squad.

According to Elfrink, PSV is not responding to this approach, just as it did not last winter when the player was also offered to the Eindhoven club.

Between 2018 and 2023 he made 141 appearances for PSV before returning to Mexico.

During his first spell in Eindhoven he won two KNVB Cups and one Johan Cruijff Shield.

He has not been included in Chivas’ matchday squad throughout 2026 due to a dispute with the club’s hierarchy.

Gutiérrez has said he would welcome a return, but PSV is not currently considering that option.