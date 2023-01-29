PSG vs Reims: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a win against Reims on Sunday. The defending champions have a three-point advantage over second-placed Lens and have only been beaten twice this season.
PSG's last outing in the league ended in a loss at the hands of Rennes. Christophe Galtier will hope his team can bounce right back with a win and continue their journey to the title. They'll be up against 11th-placed Reims who are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
PSG vs Reims date & kick-off time
Game:
PSG vs Reims
Date:
January 29, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45pm ET / 7.45pm GMT / 1:15am IST (Jan 30)
Venue:
Parc des Princes
Where to watch PSG vs Reims on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on beINSports.
The game will be on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18 - 1, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
U.S.
beIN SPORTS
beIN Sports
India
Sports 18 - 1 SD/HD
Jio Cinema
PSG squad and team news
Lionel Messi is set to return to the starting lineup after he was rested for the Coupe de France fixture against Pays de Cassel.
Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele will miss the game due to injuries.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Pereira; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Neymar; Mbappé
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rico, Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
Defenders
Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Mendes, Pembele
Midfielders
Verratti, Ruiz, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Sanches, Soler
Forwards
Mbappe, Neymar, Messi, Ekitike
Reims team news and squad
Reims will miss the services of Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Jean Holm due to injury. Thibault de Smet missed the last game and is doubtful for the big clash against PSG.
Reims predicted XI: Diouf; Foket, Agbadou, Abdlehamid, Busi; Munetsi, Matusiwa; Ito, Flips, Van Bergen; Balogun
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pentz, Diouf, Lukic, Duparchy
Defenders
Busi, Abdelhamid, Gravillon, Agbadou, De Smet, Locko, Foket, Henry, La Cruz
Midfielders
Doumbia, Cajuste, Zeneli, Mbuku, Munetsi, Lopi, Adeline, Matusiva, Byar, Koeberle, Edoa, Kiarra, Guitane, Dukuly, Flips
Forwards
Van Bergen, Balogun, Junya Ito, Sierhuis, Toure, Nkada