PSG vs AC Milan interrupted as pitch invader storms field to bear hug Kylian Mbappe

- PSG hosting Milan in Champions League
- Pitch invader interrupts tie
- Grabs Mbappe in a bear hug
WHAT HAPPENED: A supporter managed to get onto the pitch and evade stewards. The pitch invader managed to grab PSG superstar Mbappe in a bear hug before eventually being escorted off the pitch.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident did not appear to faze Mbappe in the slightest, as the striker went on to open the scoring for PSG. Warren Zaire-Emery slipped the ball into Mbappe, and he raced into the penalty area and fired a low shot past goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe has now scored 11 goals in 10 Champions League appearances at Parc des Princes over the last three seasons.
IN A PHOTO:Getty
WHAT'S NEXT? PSG and Mbappe are due to return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday against Brest.