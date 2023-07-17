PSG look to tempt Manchester City into Bernardo Silva sale by offering two players in exchange

Manchester City have been offered two players by Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

PSG offer swap deal to City

Club want Silva this summer

City have rejected offer

WHAT HAPPENED? Foot Mercato reports that PSG have attempted to lower Silva's price by offering a swap deal via Luis Campos, their football advisor. The two players offered to City are Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the bid has been flatly rejected by the treble winners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti was proposed as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who has joined Barcelona this summer, while Donnarumma could have competed with Ederson for the No.1 jersey at the Etihad Stadium. Silva, by comparison, is said to be keen to move to Paris, but City are hopeful of convincing him to stay.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The ball may well be in the court of the Portugal international, as his contract is set to expire next summer. He could well move to PSG at the end of the season, given he is 28, and City may want to push Silva into a decision sooner rather than later.

WHAT NEXT? Silva's future remains up in the air if he is not willing to pen a new contract at City.