PSG set for summer clearout as Luis Enrique ready to offload eight players ahead of new Ligue 1 season

PSG are ready for a summer clearout as manager Luis Enrique plans to offload eight players from the squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are gearing up for a major squad overhaul this summer, with manager Luis Enrique leading the process. According to Le Parisien, the French champions want to sell all the players who spent last season out on loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have deemed the loanees as surplus to requirements and believe their exits could help reshape a bloated squad. The list of players up for sale include: Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas, Julian Draxler, Colin Dagba, Georginio Wijnaldum, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo and Mauro Icardi. PSG have already signed several players this summer. Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar have arrived on free transfers, while the club have also splashed out on Manuel Ugarte, Lucas Hernandez and Lee Kang-In.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There's no doubt it's already been a big summer for PSG. Luis Enrique has replaced Christoper Galtier at the helm, while Lionel Messi departed following the expiration of his contract. Speculation continues to swirl about Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, and PSG are also being credited with an interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Parisian club will begin their pre-season tour with a game against Al-Nassr on 25th July.