PSG x Stanley 1913! Champions League holders follow Lionel Messi & Arsenal with launch of limited-edition drinkware collection

The release marks the first product drop from the multi-year partnership which was agreed in September 2025, and it puts the focus squarely on supporters' daily rituals - whether that's the match-day march to the Parc des Princes or the Monday-morning commute.

The Champions League holders have followed Premier League leaders Arsenal and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi by teaming up with Stanley 1913 and releasing their own eye-catching collection.

Hydration is a central part of PSG's preparation and recovery, and the club's players already use Stanley products as part of their daily routine. The new line aims to extend that ritual to fans everywhere, blending elite-level standards with everyday habits.

Stanley 1913

The collaboration isn't just about performance, it's about identity. The collection is positioned as a celebration of football culture, turning simple moments like taking a sip into something that reflects pride, connection and belonging.

The first drop sees three models released, reimagining some of Stanley's most sought-after silhouettes across its hydration and barware ranges. These are:

• Quencher® ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler (1.2L) – £60

The headline act. Built to be durable, leakproof and big enough to get through a long day, Stanley's signature Quencher arrives dressed in PSG colours and targeting fans who want performance as well as style.

Stanley 1913

• IceFlow™ Bottle Flip Straw 2.0 – £45

A lightweight, go-anywhere bottle created for active days — from pre-match drills in the park to warm-ups with your five-a-side team.

• Stacking Tumbler – £25

Designed for celebrations big and small, whether you’re clinking cups after a home win or reliving the goals with friends.

This limited-edition range is the first chapter in a partnership set to expand next year with additional releases and deeper ties between players, fans and the rituals they share.

The Stanley 1913 x Paris Saint-Germain collection is available now at PSG's official stores, online at store.psg.fr, and via stanley1913.com.