PSG sold a diamond! Xavi Simons wins share of Eredivisie Golden Boot after firing PSV into the Champions League with stunning late winner at AZ Alkmaar

Xavi Simons became the joint-highest goalscorer in the Eredivisie and helped PSV Eindhoven secure a Champions League spot.

Simons brace helped PSV secure Champions League berth

Scored a brilliant winner to claim Golden Boot

Joined PSV from PSG in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Simons capped off a memorable season with a brace against AZ Alkmaar as PSV Eindhoven secured a Champions League spot by finishing second behind champions Feyenoord. The 20-year-old netted a brilliant solo goal in the dying minutes of the game to seal a memorable win for PSV and jointly bag the Eredivisie Golden Boot award along with FC Utrecht forward Anastasios Douvikas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a memorable debut season for the Dutch international who scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for his club. He joined PSV from PSG in the summer on a five-year deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR XAVI SIMONS? The youngster was linked with a move back to PSG next season but the Dutch club are determined to retain his services.