PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi addressed players before training amid ‘unacceptable situation’

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has revealed president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to the squad on Friday after a tough week for the French champions.

Al-Khelaifi meets players

Galtier says team in "unacceptable situation"

Demands response after Lyon defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Khelaifi was at the PSG training ground on Friday to watch his expensive stars put through their paces. The club chief also addressed the players in the dressing room after a week which saw PSG beaten 1-0 by Lyon in Ligue 1, Danilo Pereira criticise his team's lack of effort, and the club forced to take down a promotional video after Kylian Mbappe complained about the content.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The president came and spoke to us in the dressing room, and what is said in the dressing room stays in the dressing room. But it was important for him to be there," Galtier told reporters. “The current situation is unacceptable. We need to react. We need total commitment and focus on the result. When the players are on the same page and fully committed we can perform well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier has come under pressure after a poor 2023 which has seen PSG lose eight times already and crash out of the Champions League. The manager says he's already had words with his players and told them what he wants to see after their latest defeat.

“I spoke with my players after the game, when we started our week training on Tuesday. I explained to them and asked them to show more commitment and show more personality," he added. "We also need to more respectful of instructions during games. That relates to our set-up and commitment, which were not enough.”

WHAT NEXT? PSG will aim to get back to winning aways on Saturday in Ligue 1 against Nice.