PSG open contract talks with Neymar and Mbappe

The attacking duo are regularly linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona but moves are underway to keep the star men at Parc des Princes

sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club have started negotiations to extend the contracts of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The star attacking duo, who are currently sidelined due to injury, have regularly been linked with moves away, but plans are afoot to reward them with new deals.

Neymar and Mbappe, who joined PSG from and respectively in 2017, are currently under contract until the summer of 2022.

international Neymar has regularly been linked with a return to Barcelona, while forward Mbappe is routinely touted as a target for Real Madrid.

However, Leonardo has outlined plans to retain their services, along with those of Angel Di Maria, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The likes of Juan Bernat and Julian Draxler could also be in line for contract extensions as PSG look to retain key members of their squad amid the ongoing financial impact of the coronavirus on football clubs.

“We’ve started negotiations with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria to extend their contracts,” Leonardo told a Q&A session on PSG’s official website. “Bernat, too, and Draxler is at the end of his contract. Some young people too. We will intensify this.

“Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment and it’s not easy, but we’re talking directly with Mbappe and Neymar.

“There is a question of timing. The idea of an extension exists. We have arrived at the moment when we must have clearer situations.”

Recent weeks have seen Moise Kean come to the fore, with the on-loan forward scoring both goals in a victory away to and the opener in the weekend win over .

However, Leonardo confirmed that PSG do not have an option to sign Kean on a permanent basis when his loan deal finishes at the end of the season.

Leonardo added: “We don’t have an option to buy Moise Kean, unfortunately.

“He’s here on loan from . Kean is a great striker for the future, but loan deals in the UK are a bit different, an option to buy is not included in our deal with Everton.”