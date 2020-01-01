PSG close to signing Pereira from Porto on loan with option to buy

The defensive midfielder will join the Ligue 1 champions on a season-long deal before making the move permanent next summer

are close to signing of Danilo Pereira from , Goal understands.

The French giants have reached an agreement with the Primeira Liga champions over a loan deal with an option to buy the defensive midfielder on a permanent basis next summer.

The Porto captain will arrive in the French capital on Sunday to have a medical before completing the switch to the runners-up.

The 29-year-old joined Porto in 2015 from Maritimo and went on to make 202 appearances in all competitions and won two league titles as well as the Taca de .

Pereira will be the third new face to join Thomas Tuchel's squad in the current transfer window. Alessandro Florenzi made a temporary move to Parc des Princes from , while 29-year-old goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier was signed on a free transfer, while Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico both joined on a permanent basis having spent last term on loan.

PSG are also in advanced talks to sign Moise Kean on loan from Everton, which will also include an option to purchase him outright at the end of the campaign.

Coach Tuchel has been open about his desire to see more reinforcements arrive at the club before the transfer window closes on Monday.

"If we keep the squad we have today, honestly, we can't ask for the same results, because that is the situation," he said ahead of his team's 6-1 win against Angers on Friday. "For example we look at , they were not in Portugal at all and they have now signed Thiago [Alcantara] and another player from [Diogo Jota]."

He added: "If we stay like this maybe we can't ask for the same targets with a reduced squad because as I said we have to cope with Liverpool, Man City, Atletico and who have done well in the window. The club knows which profile we need in terms of new recruits. Now we have to wait."

Tuchel's comments irritated sporting director Leonardo, who warned that the German could be punished by the club.

"We are looking for possibilities [in the transfer market]," he told reporters.

"I did not like the statement of the coach Tuchel. I don't understand it and I did not like it. The club did not like it. We will see internally [about a punishment]. If someone is not happy, we can talk, there is no problem - but If he decides to stay, he must decide to respect the choices of the sports management."