PSG turn the heat up on Kylian Mbappe as poster of star striker is removed from Parc des Princes & club shops in Paris stop selling shirts with his name on

PSG appear to have pulled down posters of Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes and club shops in Paris are no longer selling his jersey.

PSG feuding with World Cup winner Mbappe

Star refused new deal amid Real Madrid interest

French club take down posters of him and stop selling his shirts

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international has been tipped to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer having refused to sign a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2024. Rather than seeing him leave on a free, the Paris Saint-Germain board are trying to recoup a fee for him, whilst preventing him from training with the first-team; and he was also omitted from the French side's pre-season tour squad. Now, PSG have turned up the heat on Mbappe by seemingly taking down posters of their star player that were draped across their home stadium and it appears his name is also missing from the kits being sold at club shops in Paris - as reported by GFFN via Gol.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old, who is currently being forced to train with the 'bomb squad' made up of PSG undesirables, is in a stand-off with the club. It is believed the World Cup winner has agreed a deal with Real Madrid starting in 2024 but the Paris outfit want to get a sizeable fee for a player they value at €250 million (£215m/$274m). It remains to be seen if Mbappe, who previously branded PSG as a "divisive" club, will play for them this season, with the campaign set to begin this weekend.

WHAT NEXT? PSG start their season at home against Lorient on Saturday, August 12. Whether Mbappe will feature for the team is not yet certain.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window? Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Dominik Szoboszlai

Mason Mount

Sandro Tonali

Other 321666 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who is the best signing of this transfer window? 125974 Jude Bellingham

37140 Christopher Nkunku

22640 Dominik Szoboszlai

23984 Mason Mount

13144 Sandro Tonali

40519 Other 321666 Votes