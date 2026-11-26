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Luis Enrique admitted AS Roma handed Paris Saint-Germain their toughest test of the season after Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw snapped PSG's 12-game winning streak. Following Donyell Malen's late penalty, the Spanish coach lavished praise on Gian Piero Gasperini and even tipped the Italian side to win the Scudetto.

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Roma end PSG's 12-game winning streak

Enrique praised Roma for delivering his side's toughest test of the season after Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw. The result snapped PSG's impressive 12-game winning streak across all competitions.

Roma striker Malen secured a share of the points in the 78th minute, blasting home a decisive penalty. It marked the first time PSG had dropped points since losing at home to Monaco on September 4.

Enrique hails Roma's mentality and attitude

Rather than dwelling on the end of his team's dominant run, Enrique was quick to credit the visitors for pushing his players to their limits.

"Without any doubt this was our toughest match of this season, in the Champions League or the French league," Enrique said, as quoted by ESPN. "I am happy with the result, and the merit goes to Roma. Facing a team with this attitude and this kind of mentality is very hard to play against. It's very different to the kind of match we're used to."

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Respect for Gasperini's tactical setup

Wednesday's clash also marked the first time Enrique had gone head-to-head with Roma boss Gasperini in the dugout. The Spaniard paused and nodded in respect when discussing his counterpart's tactical setup.

"It's the first time I've come up against him as a coach," Luis Enrique said. "It's better to talk about Roma's future, not PSG's. Roma's future is wonderful, they can win the Scudetto. I have no doubt they can finish in the top 24, I hope so, and I wouldn't like to face them again. Maybe in the final."

Champions League league phase standings and outlook

The draw leaves PSG's position in the Champions League league phase unchanged. They remain second in the table with 13 points from five matches, sitting two points behind leaders Real Madrid. Roma, meanwhile, sit 25th with five points, leaving them with work to do to climb into the qualification places.