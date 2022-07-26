PSG announce Mukiele transfer from RB Leipzig on deal until 2027 to boost their defence

The French player originally developed in Paris FC's academy, and has now returned to the capital with the Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the transfer signing of Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig. The defender has signed a five-year contract with the club.

Mukiele arrives at a time PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is being linked with a move elsewhere, and the 24-year-old could provide cover at centre-back if Kimpembe leaves while also carrying the ability to play right-back.

The versatile defender has committed his future to the club with a five-year contract that runs until 2027.

𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝟏𝟒𝟓 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝟏𝟎 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝟏𝟏 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 🏆



Merci and good luck, @NordiMukiele! ❤️



Einmal Leipzig, immer Leipzig 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xZJ3tgGVe6 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 26, 2022

What did Mukiele say about the move?

Mukiele took to social media to thank RB Leipzig, where he spent the past four seasons.

"I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me," he wrote on Twitter.

"You made me feel home since the very first day I arrived and it is with heavy heart that I leave today. I want to thank everyone involved at the club that help us reach our goals on a daily basis."

What else have PSG done this summer?

It's been a quieter window than last year, when PSG signed Lionel Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

This summer, they've added midfielder Vitinha from Porto for €40 million (£34m/$42m) in addition to the Mukiele move.

In terms of outgoings, Neymar has been linked with a departure as the club are open to letting him leave, but nothing formal has materialised.