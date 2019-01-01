Projecting the USMNT lineup versus Trinidad and Tobago

Gregg Berhalter didn't deploy his strongest possible lineup in the U.S. national team's Gold Cup opener against Guyana, but we should see the Americans trot out a first-choice group for Saturday night's match against Trinidad and Tobago.

Forward Jozy Altidore is expected to get the nod at striker after being rested in the Gold Cup opener, with Gyasi Zardes taking a seat after scoring a fortuitous goal in the 4-0 win against Guyana.

Weston McKennie looked to be a question mark after suffering a hamstring injury against Guyana, but Berhalter said on Friday that McKennie was healthy and available for selection. Berhalter could choose to rest McKennie as a precaution, with Cristian Roldan the player most likely to step in for the midfielder.

Another question mark for the lineup is in central defense, where Matt Miazga could step in for Walker Zimmerman, who earned the start next to Aaron Long against Guyana. Miazga's last Gold Cup start came in 2017, also in Cleveland, when he scored the vital goal in a 3-0 USMNT victory that helped the Americans win their group.

The rest of the U.S. lineup should look similar to the group that defeated Guyana, with Tyler Boyd and Paul Arriola reprising their roles on the wings, with Cristian Pulisic working as an attacking midfielder on the left side of the dual-10 setup in Berhalter's system.

Michael Bradley is still working his way back to full fitness, but should get the nod as the defensive midfielder against Trinidad and Tobago after having his minutes limited against Guyana. Bradley, Pulisic and Altidore would give the Americans three players who were in the starting lineup in the 2017 World Cup qualifying loss to the Soca Warriors. Omar Gonzalez also started in the 2017 loss, but is unlikely to get the nod on Saturday.

Nick Lima should earn the start at right back, where he posted another solid showing in the win against Guyana. Tim Ream is the projected starter at left back, and could also function as a left-sided central defender if Berhalter decided to experiment with a three-centerback setup in the 5-4-1 system we saw from the Americans in the pre-Gold Cup friendly against .