Progres vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gers return to the scene of one of their most infamous defeats in the Europa League with the intention of putting that embarrassment behind them

are seeking to secure a place in the third qualifying round of the by overcoming Progres Niederkorn.

The Gers hold a 2-0 advantage ahead of their return trip to Luxembourg, with goals from Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo putting Steven Gerrard’s side in a commanding position.

However, a missed penalty from James Tavernier means there is still doubt over their progress.

Progres, who beat Cardiff Metropolitan University and Cork City to reach this stage, famously shocked the Glasgow side in the competition two years ago, and a repeat of the 2-0 success they enjoyed at home in 2017 would send this match to extra-time and penalties.

Game Progres vs Rangers Date Thursday, August 1 Time 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be available for streaming on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television but can be streamed via Rangers TV.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Rangers TV

Squads & Team News

Position Progres squad Goalkeepers Flauss, Czekanowicz Defenders Hall, Karayer, Skenderovic, Marques, Ferino Midfielders Vogel, De Almeida, Thrill, Muratovic, Silaj, Cervellera Forwards Tekiela, Bastos, Mmaee, Bah, Shala

Progres will be pressed into one change as Tom Laterza is banned following his late red card in .

There are also doubts over Aldin Skenderovic and Belmin Muratovic.

Possible Progres starting XI: Flauss; Matias, Ferino, Hall, Karayer; Skenderovic, Vogel; Mmaee, Silaj, De Almeida; Tekiela

Position Rangers squad Goalkeepers McGregor, Foderingham, Firth Defenders Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Polster, Barisic, Halliday, Helander Midfielders Jack, Davis, Ojo, Kamara, Docherty, Aribo, Arfield Forwards Stewart, Morelos, Defoe, Jones, Hastie

New addition Filip Helander could feature for the first time in competitive action for Rangers.

Jamie Murphy and Jon Flanagan remain injured.

Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Jack, Aribo; Ojo, Morelos, Arfield

Betting & Match Odds

Rangers are red-hot favourites at 2/9 to take the match with bet365. Progres can be backed at 10/1 to repeat their famous 2017 win, while a draw is priced at 9/2.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Rangers stand on the brink of the Europa League third qualifying round after securing a 2-0 win over Progres Niederkorn at Ibrox a week ago.

Aribo and Ojo have the Glasgow club firmly in the ascendancy, with Steven Gerrard’s men on a roll after winning six of their seven fixtures during a packed July schedule.

Their latest success came on Sunday, when they beat English Championship side 1-0 at home, with Nikola Katic’s late goal giving them a well-deserved victory.

“I thought we were really good. We finished the first half really strongly and then carried it into the second half,” Gerrard told Rangers TV after that success. “On another day, we could have had five or six goals.”

Buoyed by wins over the likes of and Derby, confidence in the Ibrox club’s camp is at a high, as on-loan attacker Ojo epitomises.

“I think Rangers are the best team in the league,” he said when asked about the looming Premiership campaign. “It is just about us proving we are the best team and doing really well this season.

“We haven’t played yet and the season hasn’t started, but I feel like Rangers are the best team.”

The Gers, though, will have to be wary. At the end of last week’s tie at Ibrox, their impatience might have been punished by a Progres goal, with Allan McGregor seriously stretched for the first time this season.

“It is a big game for us on Thursday and it is not over,” George Edmundson told The Herald as he expressed his determination to help Rangers reach the group stages of the competition for the second year in succession. “We will go over there and hopefully we finish the job and get through.

“The lads always go on about the likes of and Rapid and say what it was like on those nights. They just want a repeat of that this season if we can.”

Having been shocked once, Rangers will surely do everything in their power to ensure lightning does not strike twice.