Preston North End striker Ched Evans facing 'life-changing consequences' as club confirms surgery for 'serious medical condition'

Preston North End have confirmed that striker Ched Evans is set to undergo surgery after developing a "serious medical condition".

The 34-year-old is facing "potentially life-changing consequences" as a result of "repeated high-force" contact, and will be unavailable to play for Preston for an "extended period".

Former Wales international Evans has not featured for the Championship club since scoring in a 2-1 victory against Rotherham on March 14, sitting out their last two games due to a neck issue.

Preston have released a statement revealing that they have been in contact with leading specialists in the country over Evans' condition, but no time frame for his recovery post-surgery has been given at this stage.

The club statement adds: "More common in American football and rugby players, the condition requires surgery to address his current symptoms and to prevent any further damage from occurring in the future.

"Pending a successful surgery, the striker – who has scored nine goals this season – will spend an extended period of time doing rehabilitation work."

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has added: “We’ll be there for him every single day, whatever he needs we’ll be there for him and the family.

"It’s been tough for me, the staff and the players because it’s a bit sickening when you get that news in the blink of an eye. More importantly for me as the manager it’s about Ched’s health. We’ve got to step back and let him decide what he wants to do.

“He’s got a strong family behind him who will make sure he’s right. Once he’s had the surgery we’ll hopefully see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel because having the surgery doesn’t mean that’s him done. He’ll have to decide what he wants to do with his future and whatever he chooses to do we’ll back 100 percent.”