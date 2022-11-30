News Matches
Iran vs United States

'They did it!' - President Joe Biden reacts to USMNT's World Cup victory over Iran

Gill Clark
01:32 GMT+3 30/11/2022
President Biden
United States President Joe Biden has celebrated the team's win over Iran that has clinched a place in the knockout stages in Qatar.
  • USMNT beat Iran 1-0
  • Christian Pulisic scores winner
  • Team into last 16 of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? President Biden announced the USMNT's victory over Iran at World Cup 2022 to a crowd in Michigan. The president was pumped to see the Stars and Stripes through to the last 16. "USA! USA! That's a big game, man," he said. "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT's victory means the team finish in second place in the group behind leaders England. It's the third consecutive tournament that the team has reached the knockout stages after also progressing in 2010 and 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? Gregg Berhalter's team will face Group A winners the Netherlands on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Qatar English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Qatar English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Qatar English)