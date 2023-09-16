Yellow card record! Premier League history made as more players booked on a single day in the competition's history

The Premier League set a new record for most yellow cards in a single day, eclipsing the one set over 25 years ago.

New record set for yellow cards brandished in a single day

Totteham's 2-1 win over Sheffield United saw 12 bookings

One player, Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie, was sent off.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were 44 yellow cards handed out on Saturday's Premier League action - a new record for a single day in the league, breaking the one set 25 years ago in 1998, according to Opta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A large portion - 13 - were brandished in Tottenham's dramatic late win over Sheffield United by referee Peter Bankes, while Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace saw eight given in total.

DID YOU KNOW? The 13 bookings in Tottenham's win over Sheffield United set a new Premier League record for most yellow cards in a single game.

WHAT NEXT? The increased length of Premier League games, which accounts for time-wasting, has led to more cards being handed out - Tottenham's home win over Sheffield United and Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace both went over 105 minutes each.