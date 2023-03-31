Premier League rejects HUGE £15m offer to create Netflix Drive to Survive-style series

The Premier League has reportedly turned down an offer to create a Drive to Survive-style Netflix documentary series.

Premier League were in talks over Netflix series

Negotiations have broken down

Currently no plans to produce documentary

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks had taken place between Box To Box Films and the Premier League for a potential behind-the-scenes series on England's top-flight division. According to The Athletic, the negotiations between the two parties have failed to come to fruition and no such series will be made.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The docu-series would have closely resembled Netflix's hit show Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which delves into the on and off the track lives of the drivers involved in the sport. Similarly, this docu-series would have focused on the workings of the Premier League, including interviews with players and senior officials. The Times reports that the deal would have been worth £5 million-a-season for Premier League clubs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Box to Box has produced several sports docuseries including former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerard's documentary Make us Dream, The Kings series - showcasing the dominance of Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Make or Break - which followed tennis superstars throughout the grand slam calendar - and many more.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League will resume following the international break, with Manchester City and Liverpool locking horns at the Etihad Stadium in the first game of the weekend on Saturday.