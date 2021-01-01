'We don't look at the league' - Liverpool taking one game at a time amid faltering title defence, says Henderson

The England international felt the Reds produced an improved performance against Manchester City, despite losing heavily

Liverpool are taking one game at a time amid their faltering title defence, according to Jordan Henderson, who has insisted "we don't look at the league".

Last season's runaway Premier League champions are in grave danger of surrendering their crown in weak fashion after losing 4-1 against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds slipped 10 points behind City after that result having played a game more, but Henderson says a collective desire to win every game remains as strong as ever within Jurgen Klopp's squad.

What was said?

When asked how quickly Liverpool need to regroup after their third successive home defeat, Henderson told the club's official website: "I remember last season you kept asking me when we were top of the league – we don’t look at the league, now especially.

"You concentrate on the next game and just try to win every single game you can, like we always do whether that’s when you’re on top or you’re fourth or fifth or whatever it is.

"You’ve just got to concentrate on the next game and put in performances as much as we can."

Where are Liverpool in the Premier League table?

Liverpool are fourth in the standings and will find themselves 13 points adrift of City if Pep Guardiola's side win their game in hand, and they now only have 15 games left to try and catch the leaders.

Klopp has already seen his team drop 14 more points than they did in the entire 2019-20 campaign, with consistency proving elusive amid an ongoing defensive injury crisis.

The Reds are at risk of being drawn into the battle for Champions League qualification instead of the Premier League trophy, as Chelsea and West Ham now sit just a point behind them in fifth and sixth respectively.

What's next for Liverpool?

The Merseyside outfit will now start preparing for a huge clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool are three points behind the third-placed Foxes at the moment, but did pick up a comfortable 3-0 win against Brendan Rodgers' team at Anfield back in November.

Klopp's focus will then switch back to the Champions League, with the Reds set to take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie on February 16.

