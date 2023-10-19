Premier League considering introduction of hard salary cap that every team must abide by, says Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has stated that talks are being held about the implementation of a strict salary cap in the Premier League.

Parish discusses salary caps

Reveals Premier League talks to add cap

Also discusses Saturday 3pm 'blackouts'

WHAT HAPPENED? The league is considering a number of strategies to preserve competitive balance, such as anchoring, which would limit the richest team's salary costs to a multiple of the revenue generated by broadcasting by the bottom club. Parish stated that a maximum salary cap was also being explored. The Premier League is anticipated to follow UEFA's new structure, under which teams would be limited to spending 70% of their turnover on wages and transfers but having the amount at 85%.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Uefa’s squad-cost caps are one idea — and maybe something that is a bit more rigid than that, with a hard cap at the top, that doesn’t take turnover into account, where there are vagaries of how that turnover comes about," Parish said [via The Times].

"There are really positive conversations going on about it. We also have to be very careful because there are also unintended consequences. Hopefully, we will get somewhere that will be beneficial. Not just to the clubs in the Premier League but to the whole pyramid and their ability to compete. We are voting for our competitors to be able to do better and challenge us."

Article continues below

"I think everybody is moving toward it [cost controls]. Uefa are bringing in 70 per cent squad-cost caps which I think will have some effect. They do also run the risk of creating a permanence because if you have 70 per cent of a bigger turnover obviously you can spend more money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parish also talked about the 'blackout' issue in the Premier League that currently blocks any sort of telecast of the Saturday afternoon kick-offs on television. There have been talks of the blackout being lifted, however, Parish believes the blackout should remain as it helps with attendance and revenue generation for the lower-league clubs.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The introduction of a potential salary cap would likely face hurdles from the bigger clubs as it would affect them the most going forward.