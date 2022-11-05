Potter reveals he's 'prepared to be an idiot' to complete Chelsea rebuild

Graham Potter says he is trying to do new things as Chelsea manager and is prepared to look like an 'idiot' if it goes wrong.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English manager received criticism after Chelsea's humiliating 4-1 defeat against Brighton, including for using attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic as wing-backs, but he insisted on continuing to try new things as the Blues boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of facing Arsenal on Sunday, Potter said: "I wouldn’t say I am experimenting. I do have an idea of how I want us to play football. I think you have to remember, when you are trying to do something new, there will be a chance it goes wrong. You always have to be prepared for that.

"That sounds a bit strange because you should come across as this all-knowing person with all the answers, but the reality of making progress and the reality of doing something different and new is, you have to be prepared to be an idiot. If it goes wrong or it fails, you are open to criticism. The flip side of that is that if you don’t do anything and you just do the same stuff then nothing changes. And it is that balance. You have to have the courage to do that and accept the consequences when it doesn’t go your way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues did manage to make a comeback from the Brighton defeat by beating Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game in midweek and qualified for the knockout stage top of the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal to Stamford Bridge at 12pm (GMT) on Sunday for a mouth-watering derby date.