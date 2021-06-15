Portugal legend Ronaldo becomes first player to feature at five European Championship finals tournaments

The Juventus star was named in the starting XI against Hungary on Tuesday night to ensure another record is added to his extensive collection

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to feature in games at five European Championship finals tournaments after being named in Portugal's starting XI to take on Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Juventus forward has represented his country at every Euros since Portugal hosted the tournament in 2004, and he remains the talisman of the reigning champions 17 years later.

Ronaldo will also hope to add another record to his impressive individual collection of honours during this tournament, as he will become the top scorer in Euros history should he net over the next month.

Ronaldo at the Euros

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward's long association with the European Championship began on home soil in 2004, but hopes of a dream trophy were dashed in the final as Portugal were stunned by Greece, leaving a teenage Ronaldo in tears.

He hoped to make amends four years later in Austria and Switzerland, however, Portugal, after topping their group, were beaten by Germany in the quarter-finals.

In 2012, Ronaldo inspired Portugal to the semi-finals, where they took reigning world and continental champions Spain to penalties, only to lose in the shoot-out - with Ronaldo infamously not taking a spot-kick as he was the fifth taker, only for the Spanish to win 4-2 before he had his chance.

Amends were made at France 2016, where Portugal - after a slow start where they drew all three group games - went all the way to final and beat the hosts in Paris. Ronaldo was forced out of the game with injury, but passionately drove his team on from the touchline as Eder scored an extra-time winner.

What does Euro 2020 hold for Ronaldo?

He will have to be at his inspirational best to help the reigning champions through a tough group - after Hungary, Portugal face Germany and France in Group F.

Ronaldo, a man with five Ballons d'Or to his name, can also make some more individual history as he currently sits on nine Euros goals - equal with France hero Michel Platini as the most in tournament history.

He also has 104 goals in 175 games for Portugal - five short of the all-time FIFA international record, held by Iran's Ali Daei.

