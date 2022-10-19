Police investigating criminal damage complaint after Man City team bus left with cracked windshield after Liverpool defeat

Detectives are investigating the alleged criminal damage to Manchester City's team bus following their defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.

Joins long list of incidents from Sunday's match

Bus allegedly damaged as it left the stadium

City bus was smashed at Anfield in 2018

WHAT HAPPENED? The fallout from the game of the Premier League weekend continues. There is an official investigation into the alleged damage caused to the Manchester City team bus as it left Anfield after the match on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was another great clash between the two teams on the pitch but it was ill-tempered once again off the field. Pep Guardiola said that coins were thrown at him during the defeat, there were chants from the away end that have since been condemned by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for improper conduct.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Should the investigation find that Manchester City's bus was criminally damaged, it would be the second time it has happened to them at Anfield. In the build-up to the Champions League clash between the two teams during the 2017-18 season, Liverpool fans targeted the bus with flares, bottles and other missiles which led to significant damage.

IN ONE PHOTO:

A snapshot of the infamous 2018 visit to Anfield.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE INVESTIGATION: As detectives explore the incident, Merseyside Police have appealed for more information; they have urged anyone with any footage to come forward.