Poland vs Argentina : Lineups and LIVE updates

Argentina face Poland in an intriguing fixture as both teams look to secure a berth in the knockout stages

Argentina and Poland cross swords in their last fixtures in Group-C as both teams would be looking for three points to qualify for the next round. A win would see either outfits go through while if they dro points they would be dependent on the result of the game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia to decide their fate.

For Lionel Messi, it’s his one last chance to lift the biggest prize in football and a loss against Poland could send him home packing. The PSG forward was influential in guiding his international side to victory against Mexico and once again all eyes will be on the 35-year-old legend from Rosario.

A win against Poland would see La Albiceleste march into the knockout stages while they could be in danger of going home if they drop points. Another factor for Lionel Scaloni’s men is the quality of opposition they would face if they win against Poland.

If Argentina finish at the summit of Group-C, they would lock horns with Denmark, but if they qualify from second position they would face France in the Round-of-16.

Like Argentina, Poland will be dependent on their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski to guide them through to the knockout phase.

After missing a penalty in the opening fixture against Mexico, the Barcelona forward bagged his maiden World Cup goal to secure his team three points against Saudi Arabia.

Once again, Lewandowski would be looking to find the back of the net and produce another upset and finish at the top of the group.

The Eagles have looked solid in defense and are yet to concede a goal in this edition of the World Cup but keeping the likes of Messi, Di Maria, and Martinez at bay could prove challenging.

Poland have conceded a goal in the 11 previous meetings against Argentina, and the Eagles will look to rectify their record while the team in blue and white would look to increase their goal scoring streak.

Poland vs Argentina probable line-ups

Poland XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Zielinski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Frankowski; Milik, Lewandowski

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Fernandez, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria

Poland vs Argentina LIVE updates

Argentina and Poland's next World Cup fixtures

If Argentina win, they would finish at the pinnacle of the group and face Denmark in the round of 16. If Lionel Scaloni's men finish second in the group they'll face France in the round of 16.

For Poland, a win or a draw would see them qualify for the next round. If they finish at the top of the group they'll face Denmark and if they qualify on the second position they would lock horns with France.