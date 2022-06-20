Poland banish defender Rybus from World Cup 2022 plans after his transfer to Russian club Spartak Moscow

The 66-cap veteran will not be headed to Qatar after deciding to remain in Russia's first division

Poland left-back Maciej Rybus has been informed he will be omitted from national team coach Czeslaw Michniewicz's plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after his summer move from Lokomotiv to Spartak Moscow.

The 66-cap veteran, who was a member of his country's 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 squads, decided to remain in Russia's first division despite the nation's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

His choice has now cost him a spot on the plane to the end-of-year tournament, where his country will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina in Group C.

What have Poland said about Rybus' omission?

While Michniewicz is yet to give an official comment on the matter, the Polish Football Association confirmed the manager's decision to leave the left-back home in November.

"The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, talked to Maciej Rybus, who was currently staying in Poland, after the training camp of the national team ended last week," read an official statement.

"The coach informed the player that, due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the September training camp of the national team and would not take into account the team that would go to the World Cup in Qatar when determining the composition of the team."

Will any other players be barred from Qatar 2022?

So far, Rybus is the only player who looks to have been definitively banned by a national team headed to the tournament over their decision to remain involved in Russian football - but he may not be the last to face such action.

Poland's move could well have a trickle-down effect on other international sides poised for Qatar 2022, who may opt to issue ultimatums to players over their future on the world stage if they were to sign a contract to play for a Russian outfit.

