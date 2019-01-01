Pogba can be world's best midfielder, says Ibrahimovic

The France star is in fine form for his club side once again and his former team-mate is sure he is destined to reach the top of the game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes star Paul Pogba can become one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 26-year-old, signed from for a then world record fee in 2016, already has a World Cup winners' medal and four titles to his name, but he has faced heavy criticism at United.

The star had a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho as the Red Devils endured an underwhelming start to the season, but he has been rejuvenated since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December as caretaker coach until the end of the season.

Pogba has since gone on to score 10 goals and make seven assists in all competitions during the three months the Norwegian has been at the helm, helping bring the club into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League and taking them through to the quarter-finals of the .

And former United star Ibrahimovic is convinced Pogba will continue to shine for the Old Trafford outfit, backing him to fulfil his world-class potential.

"I think Paul Pogba has the potential to be the best player in the world in his position," the ace told The Mirror.

“He is a good guy, he trains hard, he listens, he wants to become better, he wants to win. He want to perform in every game.

“Things happening outside do not really bother him because when you are at that level, everyone will speak. Positive, negative, in between, everybody."

Pogba is not the only United star thriving again this season. Marcus Rashford has also been a regular scorer under the new coach and at 21 years old has been tipped to develop into a star for club and country.

"Rashford is the future of Manchester United," Ibrahimovic added. "In the beginning, I saw him more as an individual - now he is playing more for the collective. He is using his quality more for the team, not for himself only.

"He has big potential and a big future with United and the special thing is that he comes from the academy. I think he has no limits."

United, currently fifth in the Premier League, are in action again on March 30 when they take on .