'It shouldn't happen' - Mauricio Pochettino sends warning to Chelsea summer signing Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned striker Nicolas Jackson ahead of their upcoming clash with Aston Villa.

Jackson yet to get going

Too many cautions

Threat of a ban looms

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Chelsea forward, who arrived from Villarreal in a £32million deal in the summer, has struggled since arriving in the Premier League with just one goal in his first five matches. To add to it, he has also tallied four yellow cards and is just one caution away from receiving a one-game suspension due to his lack of discipline.

Blues' boss Pochettino spoke on his striker's disciplinary issues Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I talked to him today. We had a meeting with him and also Enzo [Fernandez]. For a striker to pick up four yellow cards from talking to the officials, it shouldn't happen. It would be ok for different actions but not for that."

"He is young and he needs to improve, he will be a fantastic player but he needs time. He needs to be calm and relaxed in front of goal and it will arrive. He needs to be clever to not protest to the referees."

"Maybe it's his normal behavior on the pitch or maybe it's because the rules changed this season. He has come from Spain and here it is more sensitive this season. Hopefully, he doesn't get another one on Sunday because he will be suspended."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson's most recent outing in blue arrived in the frustrating 0-0 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, where the striker missed three chances and even saw one of his efforts hit the woodwork during his 90-minute outing.

WHAT NEXT FOR JACKSON? With striker options limited at Stamford Bridge currently, Jackson will likely be handed another opportunity by Pochettino against Aston Villa on Sunday, as he looks to address his goal drought.