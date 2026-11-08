AC Milan player ratings vs Genoa: Christian Pulisic sparkles as Rossoneri survive late scare

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AC Milan secured a vital 2-1 away victory against Genoa thanks to a clinical first-half blitz. Christian Pulisic and Alphadjo Cisse provided the goals as Ruben Amorim's side climbed the Serie A table.

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AC Milan demonstrated tactical superiority in a dominant opening period at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, effectively deciding the contest within the first twenty minutes. Ruben Amorim’s side operated with a fluid 3-4-3 system that overwhelmed Genoa’s defensive lines, finding the breakthrough in the 13th minute when Alphadjo Cisse clinical finished following excellent work by Adrien Rabiot. The pressure remained relentless, and just six minutes later, Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage after being teed up by Goncalo Ramos, capping off a sequence of sophisticated positional play.

However, the second half saw a significant shift in momentum as Milan opted for a more conservative block, allowing Genoa to grow into the game. The hosts dominated the shot count 17 to 6, eventually finding a way back through Mikael Ellertsson in the 88th minute. Despite the late tension and a yellow card for Mario Gila during the frantic closing stages, Milan’s defensive structural integrity held firm. The victory moves the Rossoneri to 24 points, keeping them firmly in the hunt for the Scudetto following a professional, if eventually nervy, performance.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan - 7/10

The Frenchman was the busier of the two goalkeepers, forced into making four saves as Genoa launched a late bombardment. He commanded his area with typical authority, though he could do little to prevent Ellertsson’s late strike which took a difficult trajectory. His distribution remained a key facet of Milan's transition play.

Koni De Winter - 6/10

Operating on the right side of the back three, De Winter was largely composed during the first half when Milan dominated possession. He faced more scrutiny in the second period as Genoa pushed forward, but he contributed to the team's 15 total clearances to see out the result.

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Mario Gila - 5/10

A testing afternoon for the defender who struggled at times with the movement of Genoa's frontline. He received a yellow card in the 87th minute for a cynical foul as the pressure mounted and was caught slightly out of position for the Genoa goal a minute later.

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Sankhoun Diawara - 6/10

Diawara provided a physical presence in the back three but walked a tightrope after receiving a yellow card in the 29th minute. Amorim recognised the risk of a second booking and withdrew him shortly after the hour mark to ensure Milan finished with eleven men.

Midfield

Yunus Musah - 7/10

Musah’s industry was vital in a game where Milan had to absorb significant pressure in the second half. He covered vast ground, aiding the transition from defence to attack, before being substituted late on as Amorim looked to kill the clock.

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Adrien Rabiot - 8/10

A dominant performance in the engine room. Rabiot provided the assist for the opening goal in the 13th minute, showcasing his vision and weight of pass. Despite picking up a booking in the 50th minute, he remained the tactical heartbeat of the midfield for the full 90 minutes.

Diego Moreira - 6/10

Moreira provided necessary width in the 3-4-3 setup, though his impact faded as the game progressed. He was diligent in his defensive duties, helping to track back when Genoa’s wing-backs pushed high in the final half-hour.

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Luka Modric - 7/10

The veteran midfielder dictated the tempo during Milan's dominant first half, maintaining a high pass completion rate as the visitors registered 580 total passes. His ability to escape the press allowed Pulisic and Ramos to flourish in the final third.

Attack

Alphadjo Cisse - 8/10

Cisse set the tone for the afternoon with a composed finish in the 13th minute to open the scoring. His movement between the lines caused constant headaches for the Genoa back three before he was tactical sacrificed in the 61st minute for fresh legs.

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Christian Pulisic - 9/10

The standout performer on the pitch. Pulisic doubled Milan's lead in the 19th minute with a sharp finish and remained the most dangerous outlet for the Rossoneri. Even as Genoa dominated the ball late on, Pulisic’s ball retention was crucial before his 79th-minute exit.

Goncalo Ramos - 7/10

While he didn't find the net himself, Ramos was instrumental in the second goal, providing the assist for Pulisic. His hold-up play was excellent, providing a focal point for the attack and allowing the inside forwards to exploit the half-spaces.

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Substitutes & Manager

Filippo. Terracciano - 6/10

Introduced in the 61st minute to provide more defensive stability, he slotted into the system well during a period of sustained Genoa pressure.

Omari Hutchinson - 5/10

Came on for Cisse but struggled to get involved in the game as Milan retreated into a defensive shell for much of his time on the pitch.

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Ardon Jashari - N/A

A late tactical substitution for Pulisic to shore up the midfield.

Pervis Estupinan - N/A

Entered the fray in the 87th minute to help defend the lead.

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Ruben Amorim - 7/10

Amorim's tactical setup was perfect for the first 45 minutes, resulting in a two-goal lead. While his side invited perhaps too much pressure in the second half, his substitutions were logical attempts to manage yellow cards and preserve the advantage.